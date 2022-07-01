Michael Bublé heads to Sussex - how to get your tickets

Michael Bublé heads to Sussex on his much-awaited 2022 open-air tour with dates including The 1st Central County Ground, Hove on Thursday, July 21.

By Phil Hewitt
Friday, 1st July 2022, 1:06 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 1:09 pm
Tickets on aegpresents.co.ukSpokeswoman Karen McNamara said: “Grammy-award winning global megastar Michael Bublé is heading to the UK this summer with a tour unlike any he’s done before. Spend An Evening with Michael Bublé and enjoy his world-class showmanship in a series of spectacular open-air concerts, all taking place at of some of Britain’s most picturesque settings.

“Michael Bublé is one of the most successful artists of our time, selling over 75 million records worldwide and winning four Grammy awards over the course of his extraordinary career.”

Tour dates in full

Sat 2 Jul Waddesdon Manor Buckinghamshire

Mon 4 Jul Kelso Floors Castle

Weds 6 Jul Riverside, Durham

Fri 8 Jul Leeds Harewood House

Sat 9 Jul The Incora County Ground, Derby

Mon 11 Jul Norfolk Blickling Estate

Weds 13 Jul Warwick Castle

Fri 15 Jul Bath Royal Crescent

Sat 16 Jul Bath Royal Crescent

Mon 18 Jul New Milton Chewton Glen

Weds 20 Jul Cardiff Castle

Thurs 21 Jul The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Sat 23 Jul Hatfield House

Sun 24 Jul Canterbury The Spitfire Ground

Mon 25 Jul Exeter Powderham Castle

Tickets for Michael Bublé’s summer 2022 UK tour are available now at aegpresents.co.uk.

