Michael Bublé heads to Sussex - how to get your tickets

Tickets on aegpresents.co.ukSpokeswoman Karen McNamara said: “Grammy-award winning global megastar Michael Bublé is heading to the UK this summer with a tour unlike any he’s done before. Spend An Evening with Michael Bublé and enjoy his world-class showmanship in a series of spectacular open-air concerts, all taking place at of some of Britain’s most picturesque settings.
“Michael Bublé is one of the most successful artists of our time, selling over 75 million records worldwide and winning four Grammy awards over the course of his extraordinary career.”
Tour dates in full
Sat 2 Jul Waddesdon Manor Buckinghamshire
Mon 4 Jul Kelso Floors Castle
Weds 6 Jul Riverside, Durham
Fri 8 Jul Leeds Harewood House
Sat 9 Jul The Incora County Ground, Derby
Mon 11 Jul Norfolk Blickling Estate
Weds 13 Jul Warwick Castle
Fri 15 Jul Bath Royal Crescent
Sat 16 Jul Bath Royal Crescent
Mon 18 Jul New Milton Chewton Glen
Weds 20 Jul Cardiff Castle
Thurs 21 Jul The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Sat 23 Jul Hatfield House
Sun 24 Jul Canterbury The Spitfire Ground
Mon 25 Jul Exeter Powderham Castle
Tickets for Michael Bublé’s summer 2022 UK tour are available now at aegpresents.co.uk.