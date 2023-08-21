Mid Sussex Music and Ale Festival returns with top line-up

After the success of Mid Sussex Music and Ale Festival in 2022, it returns this August Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 at Mid Sussex Music Hall/ Hassocks Hotel.

Hannah Rose Platt.joins the Festival (contributed pic)

Spokesman James Walker said: “The focus of the festival is to present the best in UK Americana, country and folk as well as showcase regional breweries. This year Mid Sussex Music & Ale Festival have Silver Rocket based in Hassocks and UnBarred manning the pumps, with a selection of brews, food and soft drinks available.

“Highlights musically this year include on the Saturday Blue Rose Code who recently performed on the main stage at Cambridge Folk Festival, Critics compare them to Van Morrsion and John Martyn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also performing is Blair Dunlop who won the coveted Horizon Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, plus Michele Stodart from the Mercury Music Prize nominated band The Magic Numbers who will be showcasing her new solo album Invitation. Also appearing will be Ags Conolly who is “one the finest voices in the UK Country music scene”, James said: “Legendary radio DJ ‘Bob Harris says he is ‘modern day traditionalism of the very, very best kind.’

“On the Saturday, our friends at Proper Cycling & Coffee will have two special pop-up acoustic performances as part of the festival. The ethos of the festival is to have as many local businesses as possible involved in the festival.

“On the Sunday local Hassocks band The Self Help Group perform after a sell-out and very well received show at The Folklore Rooms in Brighton. Emerging French/English artist Rose Thorn showcases her blues-soaked voice. Hannah Rose Platt, who recently signed to the acclaimed Xtra Mile recordings (Frank Turner), returns with her beautiful voice and dark lyrics. One of the UK’s finest finger-picking guitar players Jason McNiff makes a welcome return to Hassocks with Mojo Magazine calling him ‘one of the UK’s best kept secrets.’ To finish off the weekend Danny & The Champions Of The World return for the first time in over five years in Sussex. Uncut Magazine say they are ‘ragged but righteous country soul’ and without question will be the perfect band to close a weekend of high-class music.”

Tickets for the festival are available at www.brighthelmstonepromotions.co.uk

Other shows coming up at Mid Sussex Music Hall in Hassocks include Robyn Hitchcock on September 3 and Los Pacominos featuring Paul Young on February 2 2024.