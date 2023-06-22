Midsummer Celebrations at The Weald & Downland Living Museum

A spokesman said: “Midsummer has been celebrated for thousands of years, with roots in both pagan and religious traditions. It was considered to mark the middle of summer, which started on May Day and finished with the first harvest or Lammas at the beginning of August. As seasons dictated every aspect of past life, midsummer was a highlight of the year. With longer days and an abundance of food and nature, this was the time to celebrate. The museum will be a hive of activity as it showcases the past traditions and festivities associated with this significant time of year. Incorporating nature, food and folklore, there will be a host of demonstrations and crafts to suit all ages.
“During the weekend visitors will get to explore the Midsummer Fair at the Market Square where communities would have come together to socialise and sell their wares. The Tudor Group will be demonstrating a range of festive activities that took place at a traditional midsummer celebration. With the historic gardens in full bloom, there will be opportunities to take part in making flower crowns, traditionally made as a symbol of power, glory and eternity for midsummer using native seasonal wildflowers.
“Food was an important part of all midsummer celebrations, with plenty of home grown produce available. In Winkhurst Tudor Kitchen, there will be live cookery displays showcasing historic menus and cooking methods.” www.wealddown.co.uk/events/midsummer-celebrations/