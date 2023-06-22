Midsummer Celebrations at The Weald & Downland Living Museum

A spokesman said: “Midsummer has been celebrated for thousands of years, with roots in both pagan and religious traditions. It was considered to mark the middle of summer, which started on May Day and finished with the first harvest or Lammas at the beginning of August. As seasons dictated every aspect of past life, midsummer was a highlight of the year. With longer days and an abundance of food and nature, this was the time to celebrate. The museum will be a hive of activity as it showcases the past traditions and festivities associated with this significant time of year. Incorporating nature, food and folklore, there will be a host of demonstrations and crafts to suit all ages.