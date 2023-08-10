Enjoy an afternoon of live musical entertainment set in the beautiful gardens of Lydfords Care Home on Sunday, August 13 from 2:30pm to 4pm.

Midsummer Music Festival

The event will be joined by the utterly fantastic Operatic Trio who will be singing a range of classic musical numbers. Drinks and canapés will be served on arrival, but guests are also welcome to bring a picnic hamper and blanket to really make the most of the afternoon.

Tickets for the event are £5 and children go free. Raffle prizes will also be up for grabs!

All proceeds from the event will be going to Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield.

The singers will be starting at 3pm, so the suggested arrival time is 2.30pm. There will be a small car park and there will be available parking on the street. There will be disabled access throughout the home and gardens.