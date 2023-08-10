BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Midsummer Music Festival to be set in beautiful Sussex gardens

Enjoy an afternoon of live musical entertainment set in the beautiful gardens of Lydfords Care Home on Sunday, August 13 from 2:30pm to 4pm.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST
Midsummer Music FestivalMidsummer Music Festival
Midsummer Music Festival

The event will be joined by the utterly fantastic Operatic Trio who will be singing a range of classic musical numbers. Drinks and canapés will be served on arrival, but guests are also welcome to bring a picnic hamper and blanket to really make the most of the afternoon.

Tickets for the event are £5 and children go free. Raffle prizes will also be up for grabs!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All proceeds from the event will be going to Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield.

The singers will be starting at 3pm, so the suggested arrival time is 2.30pm. There will be a small car park and there will be available parking on the street. There will be disabled access throughout the home and gardens.

The event will be held at Barchester - Lydfords Care Home, 23 High Street, East Hoathly, BN8 6DR.

Related topics:SussexTickets