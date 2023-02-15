The music that filled the dance halls during the Big Band era is brought to life again by The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK (MSO) as they recreate the million-sellers of the 40s and 50s in The Glenn Miller & Big Band Spectacular at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Thursday, February 23.

Work by Snowball & McIntosh

A spokesman said: “Founded by trumpeter Kevin Cunningham, The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK has wowed audiences in concert halls and theatres all over Great Britain. From playing under the wing of a Bomber at the American Air Museum to selling out their appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the MSO UK always hits the right notes. Audiences can immerse themselves in nostalgia and enjoy the superior swing sounds of this powerhouse orchestra as the MSO packs in all the Big Band hits including the well-known Moonlight Serenade, Little Brown Jug, Pennsylvania 6-5000 and String of Pearls as just a few of the numbers that shot band leader Glenn Miller to world stardom.

“Glenn Miller was an American Big Band musician, arranger, composer, trombone player and band leader in the swing era. He was the best-selling recording artist from 1939-1943. Glenn’s most well-known singles include Chattanooga Choo Choo, At Last, (I've Got a Gal In) Kalamazoo, American Patrol, Tuxedo Junction and Elmer's Tune. While travelling from France to London in WWII his plane disappeared over the English Channel.”

Tickets £26 available online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01323 412000.

Also coming up, works of art inspired by the coastline around Beachy Head will be created by artists-in-residence and displayed in an exhibition this spring. The Beachy Head Story is hosting the exhibition entitled Tidelines…Rock Pools…Anamnesis, which will see two artists take up residence at the venue.

Spokeswoman Tracey Drake said: “Using a range of media, the ceramicist Julie Snowball and ceramicist and glass artist Anthony McIntosh aim to explore and interpret the monumental landscape around Beachy Head, the coastline, and neighbouring landmarks in response to the physicality, temporality, archaeology and social history of the site. The exhibition is from February 25 until March 26 where the resulting work will be on show.

“Julie Snowball, who has been working with clay for more than 30 years, is a celebrated ceramicist who lives locally and exhibits and sells her work. Anthony McIntosh is an eclectic artist who has worked in a diverse range of media but is currently working in fused glass and ceramics. He lives in Eastbourne and also exhibits and sells his work locally.”