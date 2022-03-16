More than 700 events on sale now for this year’s Brighton Fringe.

Julian Caddy

CEO Julian Caddy said “Brighton Fringe is back. Over the past six months, people have worked furiously to get us to where we are today, despite all the challenges we have all faced. The result is a uniquely creative, diverse and affordable programme that we can all be proud of, with something for everyone to enjoy, and we can’t wait!

“The programme, showing at more than 100 venues across the city, is now available to browse and book. Enhance your #CuriouslyFringe experience this summer with show-stopping circus, award-winning theatre, dazzling cabaret and all that encourages you to stay curious.

“Beloved Brighton Fringe favourite, Brighton Spiegeltent returns hosting a variety of acts from circus, cabaret, burlesque and so much more. Spiegeltent welcomes SpiegelCircus, a magical, interactive, family circus show; Head First Acrobats, the creators of the smash-hit Elixir, bring Railed, a western-themed circus spectacular returning for 2022, and The Last Hurrah, a dazzling variety show of Spiegeltent’s very best, sending off Brighton Fringe 2022 with a show-stopping climax, featuring spots from Sassy, Head First Acrobats, Cabaret Continentale and many more interesting acts to help you stay curious, as well as the return of Drag Race UK Season 2 contestant and cabaret legend Joe Black. That’s not all, you can expect everything from dance workshops, kid’s crafts, big band live music, and a Northern Soul All-Afternooner at Brighton Spiegeltent.

“This year, Brighton Fringe sees the return of the Dutch Season, hosted at The Old Market, Hove, featuring stunning international theatre. DeRonde/Deroo brings After The Echo, winner of Best of Fringe at Amsterdam Fringe 2021.

“ After The Echo, a visually stunning physical performance, takes you on a surrealist journey punctuated by explosions of colour and warmth: a blood-and-thunder pop ballad in a red sequin dress, a roadside encounter with a golden stag, two lost souls in a storm longing for a Brazilian beach.

“In addition, Sofie Kramer brings A Pole Tragedy, which finds Sofie searching for female autonomy and physical self-determination in a mind-blowing pole dancing performance based on Iphigenia in Aulis, the famous Greek tragedy about the sacrifice of a young girl's body. Keep your eyes peeled for the full Dutch season soon, including workshops in storytelling, body awareness, physical theatre and using your body as an instrument.”

Julian added: “Brighton Fringe is bringing the funny with some more huge names added to the programme straight from the comedy circuit. Fresh from Live at The Apollo, Mock the Week, and The Last Leg, catch Best Newcomer nominee Maisie Adam at the Caroline of Brunswick with a Work in Progress of her brand-new show Buzzed. Rising star Chloe Petts brings her show Something Old, Something New to The Caxton Arms, and Junkyard Dogs at The Round Georges welcomes Helen Bauer, as heard and seen on Live At The Apollo, Hypothetical, ITV2, across BBC Radio and Comedy Central UK.

“Brighton Fringe also welcomes Treasure This Place, a site-specific city-wide immersive poetry installation featuring a collective of poets based in and around Brighton and Hove, who will write poems about areas mapped around the city. These poems will be accessible to audiences through QR codes found in each area, creating a trail-like experience around Brighton. Alternatively, take a deep dive down to The Under Sea Diner, an immersive theatrical dining experience as Jellyfish Jamboree Co invite you into an underwater world, where you can choose from a three-course vegan menu and be prepared to sing, dance and celebrate because it's better down where it’s wetter. Take it from them!

“Sweet Venues bring a brand new venue for Brighton Fringe 2022, The Poets in Hove, as well as their usual spot The Welly, with a whole host of theatre and comedy, plus, South East Dance hosts an assortment of dance shows in their new Dance Space venue.

“Brighton Fringe are also delighted to announce a new charitable partnership with Gig Buddies for Good Mental Health for 2022 and beyond. Gig Buddies for Good Mental Health works to match adults experiencing mental health challenges with a volunteer who has similar interests, to go to events together that they both love. Gig Buddies is designed for individuals with mild to moderate mental health needs, who are able to live fairly independent lives but need an extra bit of support to empower them to attend live events. Forming the partnership, Brighton Fringe will be offering Gig Buddies participants 2 for 1 tickets so that a volunteer can attend a show alongside them for free.”

Tickets for more than 700 events are on sale now, with more due to appear online over the coming weeks in the lead up to the launch of the festival. Get your tickets now and prepare yourself for a #CuriouslyFringe experience at Brighton Fringe 2022: Friday, May 6-Sunday, June 5.

