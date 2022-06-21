Morrissey confirms Brighton date - how to get your tickets

Morrissey

The tour includes two London dates at two iconic venues – The Palladium and O2 Academy Brixton. Tickets for the UK dates go on general sale Thursday 23rd June at 9.30am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk, with tickets for Killarney, Ireland available via www.ticketmaster.ie.

Spokeswoman Kara McCabe said: “Morrissey has enjoyed 16 albums in the UK Top Ten, plus 9 Top Ten albums with his former group The Smiths, of which Morrissey was a founder member. In the U.S., Morrissey has had two Top Ten albums, and eight Top 20 albums. In 1991, Morrissey broke The Beatles record for selling out the Hollywood Bowl, and in 2006 Morrissey was voted the second Greatest Living British Icon as voted by viewers of BBC Television, with Sir David Attenborough first and Sir Paul McCartney third. In 2007, Morrissey was voted The Greatest Northern Male in a nationwide newspaper poll.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In 2012, Morrissey was awarded the Keys to the City of Tel Aviv. In 2013, Penguin Classics published Morrissey Autobiography which became the second fastest selling autobiography in British history. The book spent six weeks at number 1, five weeks at number 2, four weeks at number 3, and is a continuing British Best Seller.

“Morrissey's songs have been covered by David Bowie, Nancy Sinatra, the Killers, Marianne Faithfull, Chrissie Hynde, My Chemical Romance, Thelma Houston, Christy Moore, amongst many others.

“Morrissey was the singer and lyricist of The Smiths for 6 years and has been a successful solo artist for 35 years. In 1994 his album "Your Arsenal" was Grammy nominated. Born in Manchester, England, Morrissey is of Irish parents and, specifically, Dublin lineage.”

Morrissey In Concert

Sat 24 Sep 2022 Killarney INEC Arena

Wed 28 Sep 2022 Blackpool Opera House

Fri 30 Sep 2022 Doncaster Dome

Sun 02 Oct 2022 Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Tue 04 Oct 2022 Manchester O2 Apollo

Wed 05 Oct 2022 Birmingham O2 Academy

Fri 07 Oct 2022 Stockton Globe

Sun 09 Oct 2022 The London Palladium

Tue 11 Oct 2022 London O2 Academy Brixton