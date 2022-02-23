Multi award-winning musical phenomenon SIX heads to Guildford, Eastbourne and Southampton

Six - previous cast

The current company will play their final performance on Sunday, March 6 with the new company taking over from Tuesday, March 8 at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford. The new touring Queens will be played by Chlöe Hart (Catherine of Aragon), Jennifer Caldwell (Anne Boleyn), Casey Al-Shaqsy (Jane Seymour), Aiesha Pease (Anna of Cleves), Jaina Brock-Patel (Katherine Howard) and Alana M Robinson (Catherine Parr).

Grace Melville, Leesa Tulley and Natalie Pilkington (dance captain) will be joining the cast as alternates, with super swing Harriet Caplan-Dean. The cast are backed by the show’s all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show has fast become a global musical phenomenon. SIX currently has productions playing on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and at the Sydney Opera House prior to an Australian and New Zealand tour, with a major US tour coming soon. Meanwhile, back on home turf, the London production is now enjoying its third royal residence in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre and the UK tour continues its nationwide reign.