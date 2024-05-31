Murder Mystery Event in Peacehaven

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Solve an intriguing murder in "Who Killed The Holiday Rep?" while enjoying 15 songs from across the 60s in the hotel tribute show "Shout Our for the 60s". Peacehaven Players will present the show at 7:30 on Friday 7th and Saturday 8th June 2024 with a matinee at 2:30pm on the Saturday.

It’s ‘Viva Espana’ as a Murder Mystery hits Benidorm!

The year is 1989 and events at the Hotel Britannia bring in detectives from both sides of the Atlantic as dastardly deeds appear on the menu alongside the paella and sangria!

‘Who Killed the Holiday Rep?’ is set in the office of the ‘Golden Promise Travel Company’. Alice Drabble is the company’s only rep. and although she isn’t especially happy at work, or dedicated to the organisation, something unusual has awoken her interest in the sultry Spanish resort. Too late as it turns out. When Alice’s scuba diving gear is sabotaged and her body is discovered two miles out to sea, murder is immediately suspected. But who would do such thing…?

Who is the killer?

There are 6 suspects and 2 are guilty. The audience are asked to play detective for the evening to solve this intriguing muder from the clues given.

Meanwhile, over at the Hotel Splendide, rehearsals are underway for their 60s tribute show “Shout Out for the 60s”.

“Shout Out for the 60s” contains 15 hits from across the 60’s decade performed as only a holiday review can do: Anyone Who Had A Heart (Cilla Black), California Dreamin’ (The Mamas & The Papas), Doo Wah Diddy (Manfred Mann), Heatwave (Martha Reeves & the Vandellas). Hi Ho Silver Lining (Jeff Beck), I Get Around (The Beach Boys), I Got You Babe (Sonny & Cher), I Heard It Through the Grapevine (Marvin Gaye), Od La Di Ob La Da (Marmalade), Puppet on a String (Sandie Shaw), Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (The Beatles), She’s Not There (The Zombies), Shout (Lulu & The Luvvers), We Gotta Get Out of This Place (The Animals) and You Don't Have to Say You Love Me (Dusty Springfield).

The 3 performances are at Community House (formerly The Meriian Centre), Greenwich Way, Peacehaven. It’s at 7:30 pm on Friday 7th June and Saturday 8th June with a matinee at 2:30pm on the Saturday.

The show poster

Lots about the actors and the songs on the Peacehaven Players Facebook page.

Standard: £12.50 Seniors: £12 Students: £12, Children: £11.50 Tables for 8: £91.50 Carer: £6.25 (must be booked with at least 1 Standard, Senior or Child ticket.)

Seated at tables of 8. Seating will be allocated on arrival. Parties who book together will be seated together.