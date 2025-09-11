Music legend Bryan Adams announces tour date in Sussex

Bryan Adams will bring his Roll With the Punches tour to Sussex later this year.

He will play at the Brighton Centre on Wednesday, December 10, and tickets are on sale from tomorrow (Friday, September 12). To book, visit https://brightoncentre.co.uk/whats-on/2025/bryan-adams/

Bryan Adams has been touring the world for nearly four decades. His music has achieved #1 status in over 40 countries and is the recipient of numerous Awards including a Grammy, American Music Awards and 3 Academy Award, 5 Golden Globe nominations and he is a Companion of the Order of Canada

In 2018 he ventured into the world of musical theatre, co-writing the songs for ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ and released his 16th studio album, ‘So Happy It Hurts’ in 2022

He also followed Taylor Swift in re-recording some of his biggest songs with a double album of “Classics” in 2023, and has released a three album box set from his residency at The Royal Albert Hall shortly afterwards

In August 2024, Bryan launched Bad Records, his own independent label, with a limited edition 7”, digital single and video of two songs “Rock And Roll Hell” and "War Machine”