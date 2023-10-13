My Life Story Live in Brighton 2024

Epic pop pioneers My Life Story, headed up by charismatic frontman, Jake Shillingford, will be playing at Brighton, The Hope & Ruin, February 16th 2024.

As well as a tour and a new album planned for 2024, the band have released new single on 30th August.

The modestly titled ‘I’m a God’ is not an autobiographical reference to singer/songwriter Jake’s on-stage pop star moves but a shopping list of deities, some more deserving of reverence than others.

Shillingford said; “I wanted to highlight how the media lazily awards everything and everyone divine status and consider if worshiping false gods is embedded in our DNA. I remember reading that even Prince Phillip was seen as a god by the Yaohnanen people”. He went onto say“It's a classic MLS listing song similar to 12 Reasons Why I Love Her - by juxtaposing a real god next to a false idol it creates a collage of lyrical contrasts.”

Next year My Life Story return with their fifth studio album on Exilophone Records. The record has been written and produced by Jake alongside Nick Evans and mixed by Ben Hillier who produced two Depeche Mode albums as well as working with Blur, Patrick Wolf, Nadine Shah and Peter Perrett. The record features this year’s digital only singles: Numb Numb Numb, Tits & Attitude plus eight brand new tracks. This follows the release of their critically acclaimed album ‘World Citizen’ released in 2019.

My Life Story became a pioneering force in the Britpop movement scoring 6 UK top 40 singles and a top 40 album inspiring the era's orchestral identity. Combining playful lyrics with epic pop, MLS formed in Southend in 1984. By the early 90s, lead singer Jake Shillingford had grown the band into a flamboyant orchestral 11 piece with string and brass section. Their passionate, often chaotic live shows lead to Giles Martin (The Beatles) recording tracks for their debut album ‘Mornington Crescent’ after discovering them at the Marquee.