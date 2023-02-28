Native Harrow are offering a hometown Brighton gig

Native Harrow are offering a hometown gig at Komedia in Brighton on March 3.

Spokeswoman Charlotte Marston said: “Folk rock duo Native Harrow released their stunning new album Old Kind Of Magic back in late 2022 and their first headline UK tour since the album’s release began February.

“Old Kind of Magic, the fifth long-player from Native Harrow, arrives two years into their new life in Sussex. It is in this new place that they have self-produced a work that is simultaneously their most sweepingly expansive and delicately intimate album to date.

"The songs contained move dramatically from the opening field recording of the Brighton seaside, to Laurel Canyon-esque folk-rock, piano and soul-jazz balladry, oud and harpsichord-driven 60s technicolour psychedelia, dense modernistic string quartet writing and wide-as-the-western-skies panoramic pedal steel with sepia-toned 12-string.

Native Harrow

“Old Kind of Magic is a sojourn on their passage between two lands; a luxuriant and fecund annunciation.

