Hastings International Piano has confirmed the appointment of Professor Vanessa Latarche as artistic director.

Vanessa Latarche

HIP has also appointed Paul Hughes, formerly director of the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus and BBC Singers, as a consultant acting managing director to build on the success of the 2022 Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition and develop future strategy while the search is on for a permanent successor to Ian Roberts.

Vanessa said: “I am delighted to be working more closely with Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition in this new role of artistic director, particularly with Paul Hughes who brings a wealth of experience to build on the fantastic foundations laid down by Ian.”

Paul said: “My role as acting managing director of Hastings International Piano will feed my passion for discovering and nurturing the next generation of musicians, and I look forward to working with Vanessa, the management team and the board on future direction and strategy.”

The Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition has evolved from its earliest days as part of Hastings Music Festival to become an internationally-renowned competition for young concert pianists from around the world.

The 16th Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition took place for the first time in both Rye at Rye Creative Centre (Stage 1) and Hastings, at the White Rock Theatre, from February 24-March 5 this year. It attracted 360 applicants across global online auditions, 40 of which were selected to compete in Hastings. Their prize was the opportunity to perform with the brand-new graduate orchestra the Royal College of Music Prince Consort Orchestra, during semi-finals, and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra during the two-night final. The first prize is a financial award of £15,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next major event in the calendar is a gala prize-winners’ concert at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Saturday, March 4 2023. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Rory Macdonald are joined by two of the 2022 prize winners: Shunta Morimoto (Japan, 18 years old) who took first prize will perform Beethoven 4. Mariamna Sherling (Russia, 21 years old) who took third prize will perform Rachmaninov Paganini Variations. The programme also includes works by Dvorak and Tchaikovsky. Further events include Mitsuko Uchida at Fairlight Hall on Sunday, April 2 2023, and Thomas Kelly will give the annual Summer Picnic Concert at Fairlight Hall on Sunday, July 9 2023.