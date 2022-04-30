New fine art gallery opening in Petworth

Max and Louise Andrews Ottocento Fine Art

The opening weekend, Friday, April 29-Monday, May 2, will offer the opportunity for art lovers, collectors, dealers and interior designers to be among the first to view the new gallery space and the collection of works currently available.

Husband and wife team Max and Louise Andrews have been running Ottocento Fine Art for ten years and share over 40 years’ experience in the fine art world. They have been exhibiting regularly at the main art fairs in London, including BADA and LAPADA, as well as closer to home at the Petworth Art and Antiques Fair. Bringing their business to a physical location in Petworth enables them to have a more consistent and active presence there.”

Max said: “We are opening Ottocento in Petworth as the town is increasingly a very important destination for art and antiques and we believe that the art we will be offering will provide some much needed joy in these times. Our pictures originate from all periods and styles, curated to be affordable, beautiful and with historical depth and substance. Many of the works are by major names.

“The gallery occupies a Georgian fronted building on Golden Square, which in days gone by has housed a butchers, a grocery store and more recently a ladies outfitters. The basement and ground floor will house the gallery, the top two floors will house a two-bedroom flat for visitors to Petworth to rent. Much of the interior is much earlier than the Georgian frontage, with many of the beams exposed from the original earlier construction

“Ottocento Fine Art will bring an altogether different offering of works for sale to complement those of existing galleries. Ottocento’s range of fine art showcases paintings, prints and works on paper spanning the contemporary, early 20th century, 19th century and old master genres. They will be holding bi-monthly exhibitions dedicated to different periods and themes.

