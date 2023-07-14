New musical Rock Follies gets Chichester premiere

Carly Bawden, Angela Marie Hurst and Zizi Strallen have been confirmed in the central roles in the new musical Rock Follies, which premieres at Chichester’s Minerva Theatre from July 24-August 26, directed by Dominic Cooke.

Based on the ground-breaking TV series written by Howard Schuman, with a book by Chloë Moss and songs by Howard Schuman and Andy Mackay, the “punchy new musical is a rousing, riotous rollercoaster of woman power,” the theatre promises. Carly Bawden (as Anna), Angela Marie Hurst (as Dee) and Zizi Strallen (as Q) are joined by Stephenson Ardern-Sodje, Samuel Barnett, Bella Brown, Tamsin Carroll, Collette Guitart, Fred Haig, Peter Houston, Matthew Malthouse, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Philippa Stefani, Sebastien Torkia and Harriet Watson.

Before the Spice Girls, Sugababes and The Saturdays… it’s the 1970s and feminism is on the rise. Fed up with the male-dominated entertainment industry, Anna, Dee and Q take the future into their own hands and form a rock band – the ironically named Little Ladies. And so begins the musical helter-skelter ride of a lifetime. Can principles and ambition co-exist? And can their friendship survive in the dog-eat-dog world of rock?

Angela Marie Hurst’s West End credits include Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Lion King and Motown the Musical. Carly Bawden appeared in CFT’s Concert in the Park in 2021; her theatre credits include Julie Jordan in Carousel (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Romantics Anonymous (Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), wonder.land (National Theatre) and Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady (Sheffield Crucible). Zizi Strallen previously appeared at Chichester in The Music Man (Festival 2008); her West End credits include the title role in Mary Poppins, for which she received an Olivier Award nomination, and the NT’s Follies.

Samuel Barnett’s stage credits include Olivier and Tony-nominated roles in The History Boys (also on film) and Twelfth Night; and on screen, The Lady in the Van and Twenty Twelve. Tamsin Carroll appeared in Barnum during Chichester’s Festival 2013; recent credits include 2:22, Hex and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in the West End. Dominic Cooke is a former artistic director of the Royal Court; his recent work includes Medea (West End), Good (West End and NT Live), his multi award-winning production of Sondheim’s Follies (National Theatre), and on screen, The Courier. The creative team for Rock Follies are: Nigel Lilley – musical supervisor, arranger and co-orchestrator; Carrie-Anne Ingrouille – choreographer; Vicki Mortimer – set designer; Kinnetia Isidore – costume designer; Paule Constable – lighting designer; Ian Dickinson for Autograph – sound designer; Toby Higgins – musical director and co-orchestrator; Campbell Young Associates – wigs, hair & make-up designer; and Kate Waters – fight director; and Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher– casting directors.

Rock Follies is based on the television series written by Howard Schuman from an original idea by the Rock Bottom Group and Don Fraser. Tickets cft.org.uk and box office 01243 781312.

