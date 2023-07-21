New Park cinema confirms open-air screenings in Chichester

Our open-air screenings in Priory Park are on sale now. We are showing Asteroid City on Friday, August 4, Indiana Jones on the 5 and Pixar animation Elemental on Sunday 6. Book your tickets, bring a rug or a chair and settle down with an evening picnic in front of the big screen. Gates open at 19:30.

​Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is showing in Chichester

If you can’t wait until then, you can catch Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny at New Park this week. Indulge in some whip-cracking nostalgia as Indy goes in search of a legendary dial that can change the course of history.

It’s a familiar blend of puzzles, chases and Nazis for our wise-cracking hero to overcome. Breathless fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Little Mermaid’s live action return is a visually gorgeous film buoyed by a strong ingenue in Halle Bailey with enough laughs for the kids and the nostalgic adults.

Most Popular

The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

Mother and Son is set in the late 1980s, Rose moves from the Ivory Coast to Paris with her two young sons.

Over the next 20 years, their family is constructed and deconstructed. It’s a deeply intimate exploration of belonging and brotherhood which is made all the better thanks to the phenomenal performances from the entire cast, each of whom feels completely natural in their respective role.