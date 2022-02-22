"New starts" explored in new book by Findon author

“New starts are something many of us have experienced recently,” says Gina who is PR and commercial director at PMW Communications Ltd in Billingshurst.

Gina said. “Whether chosen or imposed, post lockdown, lots of us are living lives very different from those we led a few years ago.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gina has chosen fresh starts as the theme of her new novel which she describes as an uplifting and inspirational story

Gina Hollands

“Set across the south-east and Leeds (Gina originates from Leeds), the book tells the story of a woman who thinks she has it all until one day her life changes forever and she is forced to start again.

‘The heroine, Ronni, has plenty of flaws, which I think make her more relatable, given that none of us are perfect.

“Despite this, she realises the only person she can rely on to secure her future is herself and is forced to make some difficult decisions. Ultimately, The Fall and Rise of Ronni Fairweather is about discovering what truly matters to us in life –– a question many of us have pondered after what we’ve been through recently. We’ve all only got one life, after all, so making the most of it really matters!”

The book is about when going back to your roots is the only way forward.

“Raegan Kent-Walters is living the high life. Thanks to her husband’s salary, she enjoys the elite Surrey housewife existence of luxury holidays, exclusive gym memberships and skinny lattes.

“But then the high life comes crashing down, and, whilst reeling from the discovery that her husband wasn’t the man she thought he was, Raegan is also confronted with the reality that she and her daughter, Sabrine, will have to make some major life changes.

“So, out goes the state-of-the-art Range Rover, and in comes the beat-up old Transit van to take them away back to Raegan’s roots in Yorkshire and the life she abandoned.

“But perhaps by embracing who she used to be, Raegan can find the strength she never knew she had, building something unexpected – but truly special – to get her and Sabrine through to a brighter future.”

Gina, who has written four other novels and several novellas, wrote the book two years ago when she was meant to be on holiday.

“I broke my wrist two days before we set off for a skiing holiday! I wasn’t the only hotel guest in plaster, but I was the only one to arrive that way. I wasn’t able to ski so instead I sat inside and wrote the best part of a novel.”

The Fall and Rise of Ronni Fairweather published by Ruby Fiction is available on Amazon as an ebook (£2.99) or in paperback (£9.99) https://amzn.to/3nWWoR8.

Last year Gina was delighted to welcome the print version of her book Little Village of Second Chances, published by Choc Lit.

“Although I’m a big fan of ebooks and love my Kindle, there’s nothing quite like holding a real copy of your own book in your hand!

“The response from the ebook was phenomenal, with it receiving five-star reviews on Amazon. I’m always humbled when readers get in touch to tell me how much they enjoyed the book and can’t wait until the next one’s out.