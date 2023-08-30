BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Newhaven Annual Festival of Fun acronym raises a smile

The organiser of the Newhaven Annual Festival of Fun had to laugh when local firm, Premier Party Lights, set up five-foot illuminated initials for their upcoming community event.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:02 BST

Organizer Paula Woolven, of Havens Wellbeing Partnership, said: "We were just trying to come up with a catchy name for the festival. We had no idea that we would be telling people to 'NAFOF' and the opposite is certainly true! Everyone is welcome to our inaugural event"

T﻿he German Comedy Ambassador to the UK, Henning Wehn, and TV comic Cally Beaton (QI, Live At The Apollo) are two of the acts appearing at the first Festival Of Fun being held at the Hillcrest Community Centre in Newhaven on September 9 and 10 alongside free or affordable family and children's activities and shows hosted by the Havens Community Hub and the Art Of Comedy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paula added: "The Newhaven Annual Festival of Fun is a great opportunity for people to come together and have a good time through comedy and fun. We hope that everyone will come out and enjoy the low cost and free events on offer.

Most Popular
    Newhaven Annual Festival of Fun acronym raises a smile. Photo: Paula WoolvenNewhaven Annual Festival of Fun acronym raises a smile. Photo: Paula Woolven
    Newhaven Annual Festival of Fun acronym raises a smile. Photo: Paula Woolven

    "Comedy is such a great natural mood elevator - and it has been a real escape for me during a tough few years. I know how much going out and having fun improves people's social interactions, relationships, and sense of belonging.”

    Solo shows include LJ Da Funk: Blockchain Billionaire, Matt Price: As Seen On CCTV, Stuart Reid's Fantastic Flatulence (and where to find it) and Comics Vs Kids: The Super Showdown.

    To find out more about the events at the Festival of Fun, go to: www.eventbrite.com/cc/newhaven-annual-festival-of-fun

    Related topics:Newhaven