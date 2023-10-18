Newhaven Bonfire returns for it's second year since reforming

Meeching and District Bonfire Society (MAD) hosted the return of the annual bonfire celebrations for the second year on Saturday, October 14.

Bonfire Chief Pinky McLean-Knight said: “We had such a fantastic time! So many people came out to support us our community! It was brilliant and we are so happy to put this on for everyone as long as we can.

"A squad of us cleaned up after ourselves along the route the next day, including a litter pick, which is all part of the responsibility.”

Pinky gave thanks to : Seaford Bonfire Society (especially the Marshalling team), Borough Bonfire Society, Newhaven Town Council, Seaford Town Council, Covert Protection Ltd, Nick Jones, Helen and her marshals, Des McGuckian and his marshals, Barry and Linda Kev, Paul and Charlie, Simon and Michael, Dean, Jade and her brother and Mum who donned high vis and mucked straight in!

MAD Treasurer Angela has set up a Go Fund Me page for next years event to help keep the celebrations going – Meeching and District Bonfire Society Event 2024

