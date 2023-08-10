BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Newhaven forest school's family fun day!

Each Peach Forest School in Newhaven will be hosting a summer fun day on Saturday, August 12.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST
Newhaven Each Peach Forest School Summer Fun Day. Photo: Each Peach Forest SchoolNewhaven Each Peach Forest School Summer Fun Day. Photo: Each Peach Forest School
Newhaven Each Peach Forest School Summer Fun Day. Photo: Each Peach Forest School

Join the nursery for a fun-filled day! Attendees will have the chance to make their own bird feeders and dream catchers, join the story telling circle, get their face painted, join a parachute game and take a ride on their bikes and trikes.

Raffle prizes include an adult and child pass to Drusilla’s, a £100 swimming lesson, a £100 voucher for a family/ new born/ maternity photoshoot, afternoon tea voucher, Sunday Matinee tickets for ‘Stepping Out The Musical’, two free days at the Each Peach Holiday Club, deluxe hampers, skincare gifts and bookshop vouchers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hot dogs and burgers will be available, and a deluxe coffee van.

Newhaven’s very own Earthquake Drummers will also be in attendance.

Tickets are £5 in advance or £7 on the door. Under fives go free!

To book visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/eachpeach

Related topics:NewhavenTickets