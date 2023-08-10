Each Peach Forest School in Newhaven will be hosting a summer fun day on Saturday, August 12.

Newhaven Each Peach Forest School Summer Fun Day. Photo: Each Peach Forest School

Join the nursery for a fun-filled day! Attendees will have the chance to make their own bird feeders and dream catchers, join the story telling circle, get their face painted, join a parachute game and take a ride on their bikes and trikes.

Raffle prizes include an adult and child pass to Drusilla’s, a £100 swimming lesson, a £100 voucher for a family/ new born/ maternity photoshoot, afternoon tea voucher, Sunday Matinee tickets for ‘Stepping Out The Musical’, two free days at the Each Peach Holiday Club, deluxe hampers, skincare gifts and bookshop vouchers.

Hot dogs and burgers will be available, and a deluxe coffee van.

Newhaven’s very own Earthquake Drummers will also be in attendance.

Tickets are £5 in advance or £7 on the door. Under fives go free!