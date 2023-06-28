The fayre will be their biggest fundraising event of the year, with fun for all the family.

Organisers are looking forward to holding the summer fayre this year on Saturday, July 1, at Fort Road Recreation Ground from 11am until 4pm.

According to Carol & Pete Shewell, from the Newhaven events team, the event is the “biggest fundraiser of the year, bringing you an afternoon of fun for all the family and this year will see an array of classic cars, bikes and trikes and the return of the popular Pirelli Formula One Simulator.

“Extreme fun will be there with Inflatables, climbing wall, zorbs and bungee trampolines. Steve Nutter will also be returning with old time children’s fairground rides as well as a variety of stalls and games. We will have a fantastic bottle tombola and our grand raffle with a first prize of £150, as well as lots of other prizes donated by local businesses and attractions is not to be missed!”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the lifeboat crew, who will happily chat about all things lifeboat, and you can have a go at soaking them at wet sponge throwing board! Catch them during the afternoon as they give a demo of their various skills.

Don't miss displays from local clubs and musicians and look out for Stormy Stan who will be making an appearance throughout the afternoon, and always happy to pose for photos, make sure you give him a wave!

For refreshments, you can enjoy something from the BBQ, a drink from the bar, as well as the usual other refreshments of hot and cold drinks, pizza, crepes, donuts and ice-cream.

Newhaven Lifeboat Summer Fayre

There’s something for everyone, and free entry!

Carol & Pete added: “As a charity, we totally depend on your support to help us meet the cost of saving lives at sea. We rely entirely on volunteers; the crew members, the events team, the RNLI Gift Shop volunteers, the visits team, all give up their time to support our Lifeboat and help raise funds. We would like to thank you for your support, we hope you enjoy an afternoon of family fun, We look forward to seeing you there!”

The RNLI’s Newhaven and District Fundraising Branch will be hosting the event. To donate visit rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate.