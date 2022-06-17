Newick Food Fair returns

A spokesman said: “Newick Food fair, now in its sixth year, is a lovely family-friendly event showcasing some of Sussex 's finest growers and food producers. With its warm and relaxed atmosphere, it is a great day to stock up your cupboards with some of Sussex's finest foods or perhaps buy a present or a treat for a friend. We have around 30 stalls including some mouth-watering street food, from chorizo and biltong to an award-winning and very local gin. Local beer, wine, brandy and cider are all to be enjoyed. And if you ha ve a sweet, tooth then why not try the homemade fudge… or perhaps you prefer to leap on a bike and squeeze your own juice! Don’t worry, vega ns. We have you covered with our brand new supplier .

“Brockwell’s Farm will be returning with Felix the Ram and one or two of his wives, and we hope to have Boomer the Shetland Pony. This year we are excited to introduce our very own Newick Bake Off to boot, plus omelette or pancake making for kids. So come along and judge for yourself who you think in Newick should be winning some loot! Bring a picnic blanket, bring sun cream and an umbrella. Shop, meet, eat and enjoy. The event is run by some food-loving volunteers and is a not-for-profit event. So come along, come along and support us as we are raising funds for St Peter & St James Hospice and Newick Primary School.”