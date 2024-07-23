No Flowers release debut single
No Flowers are a dynamic modern rock quartet hailing from Eastbourne/Hastings blending hard-hitting rock riffs with melodic hooks.
The band has carved a niche for themselves by combining their wide range of individual influences to create something powerful and at times delicate.
No Flowers' music is a powerful fusion of Danny's tight guitar riffs, Gary's filthy bass lines, and Dan's thunderous drumming, all tied together by JP's commanding vocals.
‘Say My Name’ was recorded at Savage Sound in Hastings, produced by Ryan Sim Savage and mastered by Dick Beatham (360 Mastering) in Hastings.
