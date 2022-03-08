Northern Soul and Michael Buble tributes head to Eastbourne

Stefan Taylor and The Signatures

Spokeswoman Emily Barnes said: “The Northern Soul Tribute Show and Michael Buble Tribute Show are part of the packed programme of the Bandstand on Tour events.

“Shows normally staged at Eastbourne Bandstand are instead being held inside the Welcome Building’s Shackleton Hall.

“The Welcome Building is situated between the Congress Theatre and newly refurbished Winter Garden.

“Kicking off the musical extravaganza on Friday, March 11 are Stefan Taylor and The Signatures, the UK’s leading Northern Soul band,” Emily added.

“The band put their own expression to many classic Northern Soul numbers creating a true balance between authentic and modern in sound.

“Step back to the sounds of the Twisted Wheel, Blackpool Mecca, Golden Torch and Wigan Casino.

“The Signatures give a full set of passion and energy guaranteed to get the audience out on the floor.

“The following night on Saturday, March 12 Michael Buble tribute act Kevin Hill Jnr will be delighting audiences with his show dedicated to the Canadian crooner.

“With the Bublé songs, the Bublé suit and a voice to die for, Kevin Hill Jnr puts on a show never to be forgotten with great vocals, slick dance moves and state of the art lighting.”

Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for an adult in advance (child £6.95) .

Doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances.

Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive ten per cent off most ticket prices.

For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Visitor Services Centre or telephone 01323 410611.