Old Time Sailors, Brighton Open Air Theatre, Friday 20 September 2024. Review by Janet Lawrence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a nice evening and when I got the Brighton Open Air theatre (BOAT), the layered seats round the arena were starting to fill up. By the time the Old Time Sailors had tuned up there wasn’t a spare space anywhere. It’s a unique. sea shanty group that performs around the country, for six months of the year. BOAT is the perfect place for them. I saw them there last year and had to go again. We settled with our picnics and our drinks, Captain Nicholas Moffatt and his musicians took up their positions and their instruments.

A lot of tuning up went on before the band started. Dressed in sailor gear, some wore kilts, others nautical trousers. They all had obligatory black beards and wore black hats of all shapes. No girls this time, and the songs and sequences seemed to be more choreographed. They were loud, enthusiastic, bombastic: playing banjos, pipes, guitars, trumpets, a wash board and an enormous tuba. They moved to the music. Sometimes joining the dancers in the arena. The whole sequence of songs and movements seemed to be more choreographed, somehow. More timed.

And it’s the washboard man, Juan, who came round selling their paper called The Sunday Sailor. A huge publication containing the words of their songs, historical facts - like the origin of tattooing; drawings, the physics of sailing, The Ship’s rules - a mass of information. It even had the words we could follow later: ‘Down in the Valley Oh’, ‘The Leaving of Liverpool’, ‘Dirty Old Town’, ‘John Kanaka’. ‘Yellow Submarine’..… It even had sheet music for anyone to play. I chatted with the charismatic Juan, and took his picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second half, each musician in turn leapt onto one of the two half barrels overturned at front of stage, to perform a solo. They sang jigs and shanties with leaps and roars and huge enthusiasm. Fiddles, trombone, flutes, washboard. I was told that all the musicians were of Mediterranean origin - hence the black hair and beards.

Old Time Sailors, the band

We sang along. We danced along. Now and then a musician leapt in to dance with the audience.

I arrived with my picnic and a folding chair but, seeing my halting gait, the wonderful volunteer stewards brought me a chair and placed me at the side. That’s what it’s like, going to an event at BOAT. Kind volunteer staff are there to help anyone, whatever their need. There’s also a café for hot and cold drinks and snacks. They have have a few more gigs - Nottingham, Brixton,Weymouth - before they stop for six months, to start again in April in Guildford. And I hope they’ll come again to Brighton Open Air Theatre again next year. They’re a tonic to the spirits. Please, Old Time Sailors, come again next year.

As we leave, buckets are shaken on our way out, for any change we may contribute to this self-funded theatre. A lot of work done to it lately - a box office and toilets make it more generally amenable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brighton Open Air Theatre has now closed for this year’s successful variety of shows. It starts again next year with another full list.

Juan with his washboard, and the band's newspaper

BOAT is the brainchild of the late Adrian Bunting, a local playwright and performer. He knew that, at age 47 and suffering with incurable pancreatic cancer, his life was limited. Seeing the large empty green space behind the café in Dyke Road, he declared it should become an open air theatre. He left his savings of £18.000 to start the project and the theatre was formally opened by his mother in May 2015, almost two years after Adrian passed away.