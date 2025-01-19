On the Grapevine: Celebrate Australia Day with modern Australian wines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national public holiday since 1818, Australia Day is always commemorated on 26th January, marking the day that Captain Arthur Phillips arrived in Sydney Bay in 1788. Whatever one’s views on Australia Day, it remains a significant ‘cross on the calendar’ for anyone associated with the country and a great opportunity to open a bottle or two of Australian wine with friends. Vines were planted almost right from the beginnings of European settlement in Australia and with over 200 years of viticulture and winemaking, a richly diverse wine industry has been established.

In recent years, the day is becoming more and more an opportunity to reflect on the country’s past, encouraging greater engagement with local indigenous groups and fostering respect for the contributions of all Australians, past, present and future.

Positive steps which hopefully will lead to coherent integration of all races and nationalities.

Reasons a-plenty to raise a delicious glass of Australian wine and toast both the indigenous peoples of this vast continent and the descendants of the original colonisers, responsible for creating the Australian Wine Industry.

Contemporary Style Australian Wines

Hopefully, the days of over-oaked Australian Chardonnay are now well behind us and the Australian Wine Industry now makes delicious and appealing wines across the board, with first class, modern winemaking.

The UK is one of the largest, if not the largest, export markets for Australian wine, with a wide selection of wines from every production region of Australia, making it easy to find Australian wine but a little trickier in deciding which to buy!

Here are five recommendations all of which provide a cracking glass of wine from ‘down under’.

Robert Oatley Semaphore Chardonnay 2024 is a fresh, bright chardonnay, carefully blended from select vineyards in different regions, creating an easy drinking, fruity wine with citrus notes, enhanced by very gentle oak treatment. £10.50 from the Co-op.

Characterful Modern Australian Reds

A different style of wine from the same variety is Cherubino Pedestal Chardonnay 2023 from the Margaret River region. Fermented and aged in French oak for 8 months, it is more ‘Burgundian’ in style, yet with much greater fruit concentration.

A beautifully balanced and elegant wine, with peach, lemon and tropical fruit aromas and flavours, with well-integrated oak character. Around £18 from independent merchants such as The Oxford Wine Company and Fountainhall Wines.

Larry Cherubino also makes a succulent and juicy red named Middle of Everywhere Shiraz 2021 from Western Australia. Crunchy, dark fruit with black cherry and blueberry, mellow tannins, black pepper and soft spice. Subtle oak treatment lifts the mouth-filling dark fruit. £16.65 from independents such as Cheers Wine Merchants and Vino Vero.

From a grape variety more often associated with Rioja in Spain, comes McLaren Vale Tempranillo 2021 from Hancock and Hancock.

Two Modern Day Australian Chardonnays

A number of different European grape varieties are finding just the right home in some of Australia’s varied wine regions, this being one of them, settling into a warm, dry climate with perfect soils.

Dark crimson colour with raspberry and dark cherry fruit and fine, mellow tannins. Full bodied with good length on the palate. Around £16 from independents such as Latitude Wine.

The last of my five recommendations is from a blend of red varieties – shiraz, grenache and mataro, also from the Larry Cherubino stable.

Apostrophe Possessive Red 22 is a thoroughly modern, unique blend, brimming with juicy dark fruits and great complexity. Medium bodied, soft tannins, hints of pepper and great balance with vibrancy and depth. Western Australia again. Around £14,50 from independents such as Noble Green Wines.