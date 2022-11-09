Spokesman Howard Bowden said: “Dorothy was best known for collaborations with Jerome Kern (The Way You Look Tonight), Jimmy McHugh (Exactly like You, On the Sunny Side of the Street, Don't Blame Me) and Cy Coleman (Big Spender), among others. The show is a two-hander performed by US-born London-based jazz and blues singer Suzanne Noble, with accompaniment from pianist/arranger/composer Paul Maguire who has worked on scores of original West End productions including Godspell, A Chorus Line, Evita, Phantom, Chess, Anything Goes, Crazy For You, Beauty and the Beast, and The King and I. And it will thrill anyone who enjoys the hits from the Great American Songbook. Friends with the Gershwins and Rogers & Hammerstein, Fields had a remarkable career in a male-dominated industry and managed to outlast many of her peers through her skill in wordplay and the use of humour. This warm musical reinstates Fields firmly centre stage.”