On Thin Ice: echoes of Pink Floyd in Hastings

On Thin Ice bring their Pink Floyd tribute to Summer Party Gig at The Carlisle, Hastings on Saturday 27th July 2024‘

The Carlise Hastings, brings you ‘Echoes of Pink Floyd’ which is a highly authentic Pink Floyd show recreating the atmosphere of the band live. The show features meticulous detailed musicianship and over two hours of incredible music every Floyd fan would hope for and love! Expect authentic recreation of iconic songs from albums such as The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall, Division Bell and Meddle, including the much-requested epic, “Echoes.” A true celebration of everything Floyd.

On Saturday 27th July, On Thin Ice bring their authentic sounds of Pink Floyd to this Summer Party Gig at The Carlisle, a venue with a rich history of live music. Nestled on Pelham Street in the heart of its community, the Carlisle Pub holds a storied past that unfolds like the pages of a bygone era, making it an enduring emblem of Pelham Street’s heritage and the perfect, high-octane venue for this amazing performance.

Join On Thin Ice as they delve deep into the band’s songbook history and share their passion for Pink Floyd’s music at The Carlisle Pub, 24 Pelham Street, Hastings, TN34 1PE.Tickets: Free to attend. Please contact the venue on 01424 420 193 and visit their website