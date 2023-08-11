One-day music festival confirmed for Hastings this summer

Hastings Fat Tuesday CIC (HFT) have confirmed a one-day music festival this summer, curated and managed by their youth panel, as well as a summer of Sonics workshops, thanks to funding by Youth Music.

Buddha Triangle are taking part (contributed pic)

Having successfully launched Fat Tuesday Club in 2021, a youth music club based around songwriting and music making, HFT and Sonics will now launch Pocket Sonics this summer – weekly free music sessions for 14 to 25-year-olds interested in experimental music making, electronic music, field recording, noise, creative coding, DJing, beats and bars and more. Launching at the Broomgrove Community Centre, Ore on July 25, the club will run every Tuesday 10.30-13.30 across the summer holidays. Visit the website to book a free place.

In 2022, Youth Music funded the launch of Hastings Fat Tuesday’s Youth Curatorial Panel, a group of young people who have had the opportunity to curate elements of the main HFT 2023 Festival. The participants have put their skills and knowledge into practice by curating and managing a free one day music festival, Skinny Sunday, which will take place on the Stade Open Space on Sunday, August 20, 12-10pm.

The free event boasts a line-up of local favourites and acts from across the south-east, with appearances from the Fat Tuesday Club band, Bellza, Poppy Prescott, Paris Blue, Poppy Rockett, Borough Council, The Veltmans, Chimer, Monakis and Wytch Pycknyck, with Djs Eida and Soy, Peachy Jr, T-Phonix and Atmospheric Derek and a headline slot from festival favourites Buddha Triangle.

Investment from Youth Music has made these projects possible and also supported the development of HFT’s Under the Radar concert this year which showcases early-career and under-represented emerging artists across diverse genres. These 14+ events take place at The Brass, Hastings every last Friday of the month.

Matt Griffiths, Youth Music CEO, said: “It’s crucial we enable more young people to make, learn and earn in music whatever their background or goal. That’s why we’re excited to invest in progressive organisations like Hastings Fat Tuesday who lead the way with their innovative approach and dedication to diversifying music.”

Sally Lampitt, HFT CIC’s co-director, said: “This year-long project supports our aims to improve young people’s confidence, skills, social networks, and emotional wellbeing through music. And, through the provision of mentoring, networking and industry opportunities, we hope to enhance their engagement with employment, education and training.”

Victoria McDonnell, HFT youth panel member, added: “I love being part of the Fat Tuesday Youth Curatorial Panel, it’s a fantastic opportunity to not only develop my musical interests, but also give me a real insight into the world of organising events! We have become a great team, working on artist liaison, event logistics and digital design for our one-day youth festival, taking place this August.”

Hastings Fat Tuesday CIC delivers a year-round programme of activity to support the communities of Hastings and St Leonards. This includes the flagship Fat Tuesday Music Festival.​