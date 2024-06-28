One of the world's most listened-to living pianists to make Brighton & Hove live debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joep Beving will be performing live at The Old Market (TOM), Hove, this November, in a concert with cellist Maarten Vos.

In an astoundingly short amount of time, Joep Beving has found himself topping the Spotify charts, with over 300 million streams, and more than two million monthly listeners. Joep describes his minimalist and contemplative style as "accessible music for complex emotions", with a unique and recognisable voice that swims between classical, pop and avant-garde.

Whilst Joep normally performs solo, for this concert he’ll be joining forces with cellist Maarten Vos to perform their first collaborative album, vision of contentment, live on stage at TOM. This is a special collaboration between the two critically acclaimed artists, as the performance is a tribute to Joep's late manager, Mark Brounen.

The new album follows their works on 2019’s Henosis, Beving’s third album, after the two musicians shared a bill in Amsterdam in 2018. It’s preceded by a single, 02:07, which is out now. Vos considers the haunting sounds of vision of contentment "a sonic landscape that encourages imaginative exploration". Beving, meanwhile, says he intends to leave listeners with a simple sense of love, adding that he hopes it will also enable "a search for harmony and understanding".

Mark Gordon, Marketing and Comms Manager at The Old Market, says:

“I have been a fan of Joep for a long time, so to be able to welcome both him and Maarten to our venue this November is a treat. Our venue has some of the best acoustics in the city, so I know this particular concert is going to be an amazing experience!”