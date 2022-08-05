Open-air screenings as 30th Chichester International Film Festival begins

Good Boss

Elvis on Friday is sold out but there are still tickets for West Side Story (2021) on Saturday and Lightyear on Sunday. The festival programme is available to pick up now at the cinema. With over 120 films showing along with talks and special events there is bound to be something for everyone.

The amazing Olivia Colman stars in Joyride about an unlikely pair on a road trip together after a 12-year-old boy steals his father’s taxi only to find Joy (Colman) asleep in the back with a baby.

This is a charming and amusing film that ponders what it means to be both a parent and a child.

Documentary McEnroe is an intimate portrait of one of the most explosive and compelling sporting icons of all time. Compassionate and heartfelt, featuring icons such as Billie Jean King, Bjorn Borg and Keith Richards, McEnroe is the definitive portrait of a force of nature powered by the beating heart of New York.

The Good Boss stars Javier Bardem is a clever workplace satire. Bardem is the boss of a factory competing for a local Business Excellence award, but he must pull out all the stops to make everything perfect crossing every imaginable line in the process.

Top Gun: Maverick returns by popular demand for 5 more screenings. The Railway Children Return continues to enthral across the generations.