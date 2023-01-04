West Sussex Music has confirmed its free-to-join children’s orchestra is back for another year.

The programme lasts for three terms, starting in January with sessions at Chichester, Horsham or Worthing music centres. Spokeswoman Sarah Ryan said: “West Sussex Music has been here for children and young people, their families, teachers, and schools for more than 60 years. Proud to be the lead organisation for the county’s music education hub, we provide music education to children and young people in and out of schools in West Sussex. Earlier last year we had our first live concerts since the pandemic. What made these concerts particularly special was that many of the students performing on stage were complete beginners who had enrolled on our new Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme – a music programme designed to kick start the next generation of musicians. We faced a set of new challenges in 2022. The cost of living will influence all of us. We want to make sure that every child can experience the joy of making music together. To make music accessible for all, we are inviting children aged seven-11 who are complete beginners the opportunity to learn an instrument for free. This includes instrument hire too, free.

“In recent years there has been a resurgence of interest in classical music due in part to celebrity musicians like Nicola Benedetti and Alison Balsom extolling the many known benefits of music-making. There has never been a better time for children to start learning to play orchestral instruments like the flute, clarinet, trumpet, percussion, violin or cello.

“Research has shown the positive impact that making music with others has on our mental health. With so many young people experiencing challenges magnified by the pandemic, now is the ideal time to introduce a programme that fast-tracks learners into an orchestral situation and makes instrumental lessons accessible.

“Music is one of the few activities that stimulate all of the brain’s learning centres simultaneously. It’s like a cerebral workout! Playing in an orchestra brings a new circle of friends, builds confidence, and promotes creativity. To encourage new musicians for the future, we are thrilled to announce the return of TOP, a free opportunity for children to start learning orchestral instruments. Tomorrow’s Orchestra

Spring term (10 weeks) – free; 10 Group instrumental lessons (45 mins); 5 Orchestral sessions (45mins); instrument hire.

Summer term (10 weeks) - £66, includes: group instrumental lesson, instrument hire, orchestra rehearsal, weekly session of 1.5 hours, performance opportunity with the West Sussex Youth Orchestra.

Autumn term (10 weeks) – £66, includes: as above.

“At the end of the programme children will be signposted to individual or small group lessons, and their orchestra membership will continue at the Music Centre. This programme is for complete beginners so there’s no need to feel nervous. Starting with the basics, they will nurture skills and knowledge in the TOPs Youth Orchestra.”