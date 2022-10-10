Orchestre Tout Puissant head to Lewes

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp pic by G Fauveau

Spokesman Alistair Strachan said: “Mixing free jazz, post punk, high life, brass band, symphonic elements and kraut rock, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp make a transcendental, almost ritualistic music, coupled with powerful lyrics declaimed in rage against a world that is falling apart. Whether in prestigious festivals such as Womad, Paléo Festival de Nyon, Fusion Festival, Incubate and Jazz à la Vilette, or on the four albums released since they began, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp show an incredible fluidity. The group embraces the forms of its musicians while pushing them to their limits. The result is a powerful, experimental, unstable and terribly alive, organic sound. The name is an homage to traditional African groups – Orchestre Tout Puissant Konono n°1, Orchestre Tout Puissant Polyrytmo etc.

“It was founded in 2006 by Vincent Bertholet. It is a large-scale project designed as a real orchestra, and the size of the ensemble has varied over time. They are touring with their fifth album We're OK. But We're Lost Anyway. Built around 12 musicians it develops a repetitive musicality which, deployed in successive waves, creates a feeling of delirious trance.”

Supporting them is ChopChop.

