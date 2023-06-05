Edit Account-Sign Out
Organ recital by Thomas Trotter at St Saviour's Church, Eastbourne

The Marcia Collins Memorial Recital will take place at St Saviour’s Church, Eastbourne, on Sunday, June 11 2023 at 2.45pm.
By Paul CollinsContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST
Thomas TrotterThomas Trotter
Thomas Trotter

St Saviour’s is very proud to host the first ‘Marcia Collins Memorial Recital’.

Marcia was a great supporter of the arts and of the musical life at St Saviour’s.

We are thrilled to be welcoming Thomas Trotter to our church.

    He is an extraordinary talent and was awarded the Queen’s medal for music in 2020. He is internationally renowned and widely respected by his peers as a world class player.

    He is currently organist at St Margaret’s, Westminster and also the resident organist at Birmingham Town Hall (a post that he has held for forty years).

    We are so fortunate that he has agreed to play for us.

    Do come along to this, it is an opportunity not to be missed. He is playing a very varied programme which will include his own arrangement of ‘The Thieving Magpie”.

    Tickets are priced at £10 on the door which will include a glass of wine during the interval.

