Pam and de Femmes in cabaret in Lewes

On Wednesday 29th January at Westgate Chapel, Lewes, at 7.45pm, Pam and de Femmes are hosting a cabaret night organised by Lewes Live Literature. Their guest artistes include Caolan Walpot on Celtic harp, Viktória Túlkan on Hungarian melodies and Marta Carvalho on Brazilian Brecht.

Lewes band Pam & de Femmes was was formed for an event featuring Carribbean poets in March 2019 where they sang mainly calypsos. The band grew and soon adopted songs from other cultures.

They survived lockdown by recording remotely and making music videos, playing many outdoor gigs, which was, and still is, enjoyable, especially when folk join in singing in their own languages. Now the line-up includes Pam on uke and voice, John on percussion, Andy on bass, Sophia on accordion and vioin, Polina on flute, Wika on guitar, Siou and Cate on vocals, and, when he’s not too busy baking, Jürgen on trombone. Their extensive repertoire covers over 40 languages.

On Saturday January 25th from 2pm till 4pm, Pam and Sophia will run an afternoon singing workshop at the House of Friendship followed by a short performance of the day’s work at 5pm. For a place, contact them through [email protected], where you can also join the Femme Club mailing list. You can visit their website pamanddefemmes.wordpress.com for musical video clips, biogs and the odd story about their activities.

Tickets for Wednesday 29th from www.leweslivelit.co.uk.