Part in Fisherman's Friends sequel is great start for Sussex acting graduate

She plays Paige, a reality star who’s just signed a record deal in a film which boasts a cast including James Purefoy, Ramon Tikaram, Maggie Steed and David Hayman. It’s a great start to her career for Corinne who graduated in Brighton in the blank pandemic summer of 2020.

“I took my nan to see the film on the day it came out and it was so special to take her to see my first film! She was singing the songs on the way back! I did the film last April. I just got in contact with the directors. They had cast pretty much the whole film and they were looking for the character of Paige so I sent off my self-tape and I didn't expect to hear back at all. At that point I didn't really know the scale of things and just what a big opportunity it was going to be. I really didn't think that much about it but I got the email a couple of weeks later saying that I had got the job.

“Paige is basically a reality star who has just got a record deal. She is an air-headed ditzy fun character showing the contrast with the Fisherman's Friends who are these raw and emotive real people. She is the new sign-up on the record label. The Fisherman's Friends face challenges with their record label throughout the film and I think she is there to show the contrast with them, that she is this Instagram girl, this blogger, this selfie-taking girl and they are proper normal people! I did my little scenes in London and it was just the most fun I've had in my life. I wish I could do it all again. The cast was so welcoming and so friendly. It was the last couple of days of filming and everybody had been together for months. I came in right at the end of it and they made me just feel so welcome, just as welcome as anybody that had been there from the beginning. They were just so warm and lovely. It is my first ever job out of uni and it was a fantastic experience. Everybody made me feel so comfortable and relaxed. For anybody doing a drama degree coming out of the university, you really don't think that's going to be your first kind of job. It's a small part but it is a small part in a huge project and it is opening doors for me. It's rare for directors to give people a chance just coming straight out of university and with no credits to their name but yes definitely it's opening doors. I became really good friends with Ramon Tikaram and we did another film together The Hunting of the Snark.

