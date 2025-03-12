Passion and Passacaglia - Baroque violinist Julia Bishop and acclaimed lutenist Paula Chateauneuf come to Hellingly Church

Julia Bishop, widely recognised as one of the leading Baroque violinists of her generation, joins forces with internationally acclaimed lutenist Paula Chateauneuf in a recital of music by some of the fabulously bizarre and maverick composers of the 17th century, including Biber, Schmelzer and Corelli.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This concert is simply not to be missed. 2024 saw the beginning of a flamboyant new collaboration between Baroque violinist Julia Bishop and acclaimed lutenist Paula Chateauneuf. We are delighted that they are coming to play for Music Box Wealden.

Most Popular

Their programme will include works – which Julia describes as ‘wonderful and wacky’ – by Biber, Schmelzer, Corelli and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Bishop lives locally and has extensive experience as soloist and leader with all the period instrument orchestras of the UK. She is co-founder of the ensemble Red Priest – described as ‘in an exhilarating class of its own’ by BBC Music Magazine.

Passion and Passacaglia

Lutenist Paula Chateauneuf, soloist, accompanist, teacher and linchpin of numerous ensembles, has earned a reputation as one of the most respected and admired musicians in the early music world. ‘One of the most exciting things on the pre-classical concert circuit’.

Both artists are widely recorded.

The concert will take place this Sunday, 16th March at 3pm at The Church of St Peter and St Paul, Church Ln, Hellingly, Hailsham BN27 4HA. Tickets on Music Box website or at the door.