Paul Foot remains one of the most immediately likeable comics on the circuit and his recent appearance at Brighton's Dome’s Comedy Festival went some way to strengthen that viewpoint among the sold out Corn Exchange crowd.

He performed his latest show Dissolve, a surprisingly personal but hugely positive piece of comedy which he's toured for more than a year to the raviest of reviews and award noms.

Without giving too much away, the show is all about change with a wonderfully frank but trademark silly and slightly surreal retelling of a sudden recovery from almost three decades of depression. He started with some fabulous audience space invasion, as the adorable comedy veteran made some energetic, up close and personal sorties. Still rocking one of best Barnets in comedy he looked resplendent in a one-piece shin-swinging boiler suit with sparkling shoes that Dorothy would have killed Witches from all sections of the compass to get her hands on.

Ahead of the more personal moments there was some great stuff showing up the absurdity of 'obdurate old Gammons' railing against the perceived evils of wokery.

It's a decisive subject (with perhaps 52 per cent of the country raging at goodness knows what) but Foot's jaunty takedowns were delivered disarmingly gently, and a brief poke at post-menopausal women seemed far more dangerous.

There were still plenty of flights of fancy, which were simultaneously goofy and clever, in a set which featured a varied cast, including the teenage King Tutankhamun and ‘former Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills Chuka Umunna.

He moved deftly between discussing the ‘deep dark pit of depression’ and a tale of post-nuclear grudge-bearing, to gender, religion, alcohol, equality and golf.

Amid the gags were some genuinely beautiful moments when he described his newly-acquired (but hard-fought) happiness and his contented place in the world.

A thoroughly honest and inspirational piece of stand up which delivered laughs and optimism in almost equal measure.