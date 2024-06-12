Petworth Players present music event
Presenting an Evening of Stage and Screen on 22nd June at 7:30pm.
Petworth Players are a well established not for profit group, having been running for over 50 years.
On 22nd June at 7:00pm the doors of The Leconfield Hall will open for An Evening of Stage and Screen.
Tickets are £12.50 and include a glass of prosecco (or a soft drink) on arrival and nibbles on the table.
An evening not to be missed, showcasing the vocal talents within the group.
Tickets are available both online at petworthplayers.co.uk or in person (cash only) at Austens Hardware in Petworth.