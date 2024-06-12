Petworth Players present music event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Presenting an Evening of Stage and Screen on 22nd June at 7:30pm.

Petworth Players are a well established not for profit group, having been running for over 50 years.

On 22nd June at 7:00pm the doors of The Leconfield Hall will open for An Evening of Stage and Screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are £12.50 and include a glass of prosecco (or a soft drink) on arrival and nibbles on the table.

An evening not to be missed, showcasing the vocal talents within the group.