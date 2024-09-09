PHAB day out for wrestling fans!

Stars of the ring will be throwing their weight around on Sunday in a special charity wrestling show in Sussex.

The event, at the Woodlands Centre in Rustington, is in aid of PHAB, a charity that supports adults with disabilities and their friends and families in the Worthing and surrounding area.

Matchmakers for the afternoon are Premier Promotions, whose shows attract sell-out audiences to venues like Worthing’s Charmandean Centre, where members of PHAB regularly attend events and are well-known to the other fans.

Michelle Hodges, one of the organisers, explained: “Our members love to go to the wrestling, and we thought it would be a great idea to have a show of our own and at the same time raise funds for PHAB.

RISHI GHOSH will be a PHAB wrestler

“We have got four wonderful sponsors, Ferring Country Centre, Roscomac Precision Engineering, Pam’s Kitchen Company and West Worthing Social Club, and local businesses to advertise in our programme, so I am sure it will be a great success.

“Now we want lots of wrestling fans to come along and support us and enjoy the fun.”

Among the wrestlers in action will be former PWF champion “The Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh, who will be making a rare appearance since announcing his retirement from full-time wrestling last year.

“I know the PHAB group from my many matches in Worthing, and they are lovely people. So when I was asked to appear on their show, I didn’t hesitate,” he said.

The highlight of the show will be an American rumble for the PHAB Trophy when all the wrestlers enter the ring and are eliminated by being thrown out over the top rope, with the last man standing being declared the winner.

The line-up will also include two current champions, Cameron and David Lovejoy, who is set to clash with rival Worthing wrestler Anthony Storm in one of the bouts in the run-up to the main event.

To book for the show, which starts at 3.30, email [email protected], or you can pay on the door if there are still tickets available.