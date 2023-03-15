Phoenix Choir of Crawley in concert

Spokeswoman Angela Finn said: “The first half of the concert will feature a selection of Gilbert and Sullivan choruses performed by the choir, followed by a varied programme of short pieces performed by a quartet of fabulous professionals from the popular Ensemble Reza – Anna Cooper (piano and violin), Matthew Quenby (viola), Sarah Carvalho-Dubost (cello) and Katy Furmanski (double bass). Their programme will include Karl Jenkins’ exciting Palladio, three movements from Saint-Saens' Carnival of the Animals, some George Gershwin, Handel and the overture from Gilbert and Sullivan's The Mikado.”
Angela added: “We have had great fun rehearsing Trial by Jury and the other Gilbert and Sullivan works. We are fortunate to have some excellent singers in our choir, who have taken on the solo parts. Fiona, our jilted bride and Stephen, the judge, both have acting experience as well as fabulous voices.
"We are all looking forward to the Ensemble Reza performance – they are very experienced and talented musicians, making quite a name for themselves locally through their work in the community, taking music out to children in local schools and presenting free lunchtime concerts in easily accessible venues.
"After the interval, the choir will present a choral performance of Trial by Jury. Phoenix Choir of Crawley will be conducted by their music director George Salmon and accompanied by Gina Eason.”
The concert will start at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6.45pm. Tickets for adults are £14 each in advance or £15 on the door (subject to availability). Tickets for children aged 16 and under are free (maximum of two free child tickets per paying adult) while full-time students aged 17 or over pay £7. Tickets in advance on [email protected] or 07821 872 666 (call or text).