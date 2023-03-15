Phoenix Choir of Crawley in concert

Phoenix Choir of Crawley will present a choral concert including the short comic opera Trial by Jury – a bite-sized portion of Gilbert and Sullivan’s signature witty lyrics, catchy tunes and ridiculous plotlines – on Saturday, March 18 at St Andrew’s Church, Furnace Green, Crawley, RH10 6NU.

Spokeswoman Angela Finn said: “The first half of the concert will feature a selection of Gilbert and Sullivan choruses performed by the choir, followed by a varied programme of short pieces performed by a quartet of fabulous professionals from the popular Ensemble Reza – Anna Cooper (piano and violin), Matthew Quenby (viola), Sarah Carvalho-Dubost (cello) and Katy Furmanski (double bass). Their programme will include Karl Jenkins’ exciting Palladio, three movements from Saint-Saens' Carnival of the Animals, some George Gershwin, Handel and the overture from Gilbert and Sullivan's The Mikado.”

Angela added: “We have had great fun rehearsing Trial by Jury and the other Gilbert and Sullivan works. We are fortunate to have some excellent singers in our choir, who have taken on the solo parts. Fiona, our jilted bride and Stephen, the judge, both have acting experience as well as fabulous voices.

"We are all looking forward to the Ensemble Reza performance – they are very experienced and talented musicians, making quite a name for themselves locally through their work in the community, taking music out to children in local schools and presenting free lunchtime concerts in easily accessible venues.

Anna Cooper of Ensemble Reza

"After the interval, the choir will present a choral performance of Trial by Jury. Phoenix Choir of Crawley will be conducted by their music director George Salmon and accompanied by Gina Eason.”

