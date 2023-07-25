Piano and violin recital at St Saviour's and St Peter's Church, Eastbourne

Next Sunday (30th July) do come along to this.
Eleanor and Irina are a fabulous duo with an outstanding reputation for performance on the London stage and further afield in Europe.
Their programme to include works by Brahms (Sonata No 1 in G), Beethoven (Sonata No 1 in D) and Elgar Sonata in e).
If we are to keep these concerts going your attendance is vital.
We are so lucky to have these players come do us; please come and support them.
Entry is £10 on the door. Refreshments will be served during the interval.