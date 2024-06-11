Piano recital by Matthew McCombie at St. Saviour's

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Next Sunday, June 16 at 2:45pm there will be a piano recital by the very talented Matthew McCombie. He will be playing works by Chopin and our local composer Frank Bridge.

We are really pleased to have Matthew come back and play for us. He is a very exciting, rising talent with a real ability to communicate with the audience.

He is a graduate of the Royal College of Music. He has performed in many major venues and has a keen interest in Jazz. He has also shared piano residency London's Savoy Hotel. This will be a lovely concert, please come along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entry is £10 on the door and will include light refeshments during the interval.

Matthew McCombie.

This concert is dedicated to the memory of Robert Milnes who sadly passed away earlier this year. Robert was a great mover and shaker of all things musical in the town and did so much to promote and help so many musicians in the town. He is sorely missed by us all.