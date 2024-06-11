Piano recital by Matthew McCombie at St. Saviour's

By Paul CollinsContributor
Published 11th Jun 2024, 14:12 BST
Next Sunday, June 16 at 2:45pm there will be a piano recital by the very talented Matthew McCombie. He will be playing works by Chopin and our local composer Frank Bridge.

We are really pleased to have Matthew come back and play for us. He is a very exciting, rising talent with a real ability to communicate with the audience.

He is a graduate of the Royal College of Music. He has performed in many major venues and has a keen interest in Jazz. He has also shared piano residency London's Savoy Hotel. This will be a lovely concert, please come along.

Entry is £10 on the door and will include light refeshments during the interval.

Matthew McCombie.

This concert is dedicated to the memory of Robert Milnes who sadly passed away earlier this year. Robert was a great mover and shaker of all things musical in the town and did so much to promote and help so many musicians in the town. He is sorely missed by us all.

Matthew was one of Robert’s protégés and of whom he was very proud. It would be great to have a good audience for this so do come along if you can.

