Piano recital by Matthew McCombie at St Saviour's Eastbourne

There will be a piano recital by Matthew McCombie at St Saviour's Eastbourne, BN21 4UP at 2:45pm on Sunday 17th September.
By Paul CollinsContributor
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST
We are really pleased to have Matthew come back and play for us. He is a very exciting, rising talent with a real ability to communicate with the audience.

He is a graduate of the Royal College of Music. He has performed in many major venues and has a keen interest in Jazz. He has also shared piano residency London's Savoy Hotel.

His programme includes music by Chopin, Beehoven, Rachmaninov and Mendelssohn. This will be a lovely concert, please come along.

Entry is £10 on the door and will include light refreshments during the interval.