Piano recital by Matthew McCombie at St Saviour's Eastbourne
There will be a piano recital by Matthew McCombie at St Saviour's Eastbourne, BN21 4UP at 2:45pm on Sunday 17th September.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
We are really pleased to have Matthew come back and play for us. He is a very exciting, rising talent with a real ability to communicate with the audience.
He is a graduate of the Royal College of Music. He has performed in many major venues and has a keen interest in Jazz. He has also shared piano residency London's Savoy Hotel.
His programme includes music by Chopin, Beehoven, Rachmaninov and Mendelssohn. This will be a lovely concert, please come along.
Entry is £10 on the door and will include light refreshments during the interval.