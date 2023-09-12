There will be a piano recital by Matthew McCombie at St Saviour's Eastbourne, BN21 4UP at 2:45pm on Sunday 17th September.

We are really pleased to have Matthew come back and play for us. He is a very exciting, rising talent with a real ability to communicate with the audience.

He is a graduate of the Royal College of Music. He has performed in many major venues and has a keen interest in Jazz. He has also shared piano residency London's Savoy Hotel.

His programme includes music by Chopin, Beehoven, Rachmaninov and Mendelssohn. This will be a lovely concert, please come along.