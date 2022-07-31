PICTURES: Scotland Rally passes through Eastbourne's Beachy Head

The Scotland Rally is a road trip through England and Wales into Scotland, divided into six stages. Yesterday (Saturday, July 30) the rally was seen passing through Beachy Head.
Labelled ‘Europe’s bravest rally’, it starts in Calais and finishes in Skye.
All photos from Alan Fraser (@apoliticaleye).
