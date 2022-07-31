Scotland Rally (photo by Alan Fraser)

PICTURES: Scotland Rally passes through Eastbourne's Beachy Head

The Scotland Rally was seen passing through Eastbourne’s Beachy Head yesterday.

By India Wentworth
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 11:37 am

The Scotland Rally is a road trip through England and Wales into Scotland, divided into six stages. Yesterday (Saturday, July 30) the rally was seen passing through Beachy Head.

Labelled ‘Europe’s bravest rally’, it starts in Calais and finishes in Skye.

All photos from Alan Fraser (@apoliticaleye).

1. Scotland Rally (photo by Alan Fraser)

Scotland Rally (photo by Alan Fraser)

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Scotland Rally (photo by Alan Fraser)

Scotland Rally (photo by Alan Fraser)

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Scotland Rally (photo by Alan Fraser)

Scotland Rally (photo by Alan Fraser)

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Scotland Rally (photo by Alan Fraser)

Scotland Rally (photo by Alan Fraser)

Photo: -

Photo Sales
ScotlandWalesEnglandSkye
Next Page
Page 1 of 3