Pitchy Breath explore concepts of Home in Crawley

Pitchy Breath offer Home as their next production, coming to The Hawth in Crawley from April 13-15.

HOME April 2023 - Photo by Amy Terry

Producer Lauren Fielding said: “Featuring an exciting mixture of shorts from local writers, join this dynamic and vibrant theatre company as they tell a story of belonging and community. Featuring various perspecitves from different walks of life and a range of geographical locations, this production will tell a variety of stories to inspire, amuse and thrill the audience. Combining poetry and spoken word alongside short plays and monologues, Home promises to be an evening of exciting entertainment, showcasing local talent from across Sussex and Surrey.”

Lauren added: “Home has been our most collaborative project to date, involving many first-time writers, performers and directors. We’ve been delighted to get the chance to work with members of DiverseCrawley to help develop their performance skills and bring their stories to the stage.”

New to theatre, Parveen Khan says being part of Home has been an amazing experience: “I have had the opportunity to have my voice as a British Kashmiri woman heard through my writing piece on what makes a home, which for me is a feeling of freedom of thought and mind’. Sally Gilgeours performs regularly with Pitchy Breath but this season she will be directing for the first time: “Excited is a word that can’t even come close to how I am feeling right now to be directing a new piece of witty writing for Pitchy, bring it on!”

Lauren added: “As one of The Hawth’s Associate Artists, it is a real pleasure for Pitchy Breath to be bringing this collaborative production to the stage in their studio. Don't miss this meaningful and thought-provoking show, as they consider what it truly means to call a place Home.