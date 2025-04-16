Pop legend Gabrielle performs in Sussex – and the crowd was treated to lots of hits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I liked Gabrielle the second she came on the stage.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was late, but she owned it. It turned out she’d had a ‘bit of a menopausal meltdown’, which she blamed on not taking her HRT.

She performed at the Brighton Centre last night (Tuesday, April 15) as part of of her The Hits Live 2025 tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I loved her for it. Yes, she has the epic, soulful voice we all know her for, but she’s also just like the rest of us – sometimes struggling to get the job done.

Gabrielle performed in Brighton as part of her The Hits Live Tour 2025

Even with the ‘menopause madness’, Gabrielle was a force to be reckoned with. Her songs are full of heart and powerful messages, and she delivers them with such ease.

And despite the fact that most of her tracks are ballads, the crowd was on its feet for a surprising amount of time. Who knew you could dance so enthusiastically to her biggest hit, Dreams?

Coming off the back of her ‘30 Years of Dreaming’ tour last year, this year she’s celebrating all her biggest tracks with The Hits Live 2025. That meant we were treated to Rise, out of Reach, If you Ever, Walk on By, Give Me a Little More Time and lots more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So many people knew every song word-for-word – it was lovely to see an audience so tuned in to her music.

With support from Tunde from The Lighthouse family, it was a night that celebrated the best of 90s music and beyond.