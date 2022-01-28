Popular choir set to stop after Eastbourne concert

Diana Terry, who runs the choir, said: “The choir will stop after the concert. After a lifetime of performing, then ten years of the choirs, I am taking some time out to spend with my husband and family… but never say never!”

Diana, who lives in Pevensey Bay, is an ex-professional actor and singer and has performed in the West End, on tour internationally and has appeared in films and on TV and radio.

For the last nine and a half years, Diana has run four Voices choirs in Pevensey Bay and Eastbourne.

Diana Terry

Over this time, around £30,000 has been raised for charities and good causes which the choir themselves vote for twice a year.

“June 17 2022 will see the final-ever Voices concert taking place at The Kings Centre, Eastbourne. Choir rehearsals resume February 2 and will run each Wednesday 6.30-7.45 at Christ the King Church Hall, Princes Road, Eastbourne. That means there are 20 rehearsals until the concert date.

“We would like as many people as possible to join us in this our last performance and help to raise as much money as possible. The charity which will benefit will be chosen once choir recommences.

“There may be people in our locality who would love to come and sing, but who don’t want a long-term commitment. If so, this is your chance. You don’t need previous singing experience, and we don’t use sheet music, just lyrics, so you won’t need to read music either. We are looking for anyone who just loves to sing! Gentlemen of any age are particularly welcome. Ladies of any voice range too.”

Weekly subscriptions are £7, or if you pay four weeks at once, it’s £25 per month: “All our profits go to good causes.

“Singing has been scientifically proven to be good for both mental well being and physical health. It’s a great way to meet new people, and I know that lifelong friendships have been forged at Voices.