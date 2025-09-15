Popular ‘noughties’ boyband Blue to play Sussex date on new UK tour – here’s how to get tickets

The Blue boys are back in town – and they’re coming to Sussex as part of their new UK tour.

Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan are ready to make new memories with the news that they will release their all-new studio album ‘Reflections’ on January 9th 2026 - the first taste of which comes with lead single ‘One Last Time’.

They will play the Brighton Centre on Sunday, April 18, and tickets are on sale now.

Blue are firmly established as one of Britain’s biggest pop forces of the 21st century. Just look at their catalogue: the iconic mega hits ‘All Rise’ and ‘One Love’, three #1 smashes in the shape of ‘Too Close’, ‘If You Come Back’ and ‘Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word’ (with Elton John) PLUS another six Top 10 singles. Their first three albums all accelerated to #1 and, combined with their ‘Best Of’, have amassed a remarkable 12 x Platinum certifications in the UK alone. The two-time BRIT Award winners (British Pop Act and British Breakthrough Act) also enjoyed success right across Europe as well as Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

Blue are also riding a new wave of global success in the digital era, with both One Love & All Rise surpassing 100 million Spotify streams and explosive growth across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. With 3.75M monthly listeners and billions of social media views, their connection with fans is bigger and brighter than ever.

Yet Blue are hungry for more, and are eager to add more to their phenomenal success with ‘Reflections’. The pop princes now share a first listen as to what to expect with the single ‘One Last Time’. It’s a song which captures the mega hooks and towering vocals of their biggest hits, but this time with the exhilarating rush of a punchy new pop-rock style. The combination of sorrowful lyrics and uplifting music reflects a universal truth: it’s natural to grieve the end of something special, but in time you’ll again appreciate what you once had.

Duncan says, “‘One Last Time’ is a song I wrote last year after the death of a really good friend of mine. It hit me hard and I wrote this in the aftermath of it all. But I didn’t want it to sound like a sad song, so we came up with this, which is a different kind of a sound for Blue – It has a rockier feel but still retains all the classic elements of a Blue song. We have had a lot of strong reactions to it – as anyone who has lost anyone can relate – and wish they could see that person for’ One Last Time’.”

‘One Last Time’ was written by Duncan James and Paul Visser.

‘Reflections’ is now available to pre-order here with exclusive CDs and coloured LPs on the band’s store, HMV and Amazon. The album is available to pre-save on all major digital platforms.

Fans who pre-order the album from Blue’s official store will receive access to a ticket pre-sale which opens at 10am next Tuesday, September 9th. Remaining tickets will then go on general sale from 10am on Friday, September 12th.

After returning to arenas earlier this year as special guests to Olly Murs, Blue’s new UK and European headline tour dates are listed below with support from 911 throughout the UK. They will also play a run of dates across Asia this November.