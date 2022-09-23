Porij at Patterns, Brighton: One of Britain's most talked about bands head to the south coast next week

The four-piece began making music at Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester three years ago and their brand of alternative dance music has been steadily growing ever since.

When asked about Porij’s journey so far, lead singer Eggy said: “It’s been incredible, what was quite strange with our progression as a band was that we grew so much as a band over lockdown.

“A lot of people were finding our music when we weren't able to gig. You see the numbers, but it doesn’t quite register with you, until you come out the other side and there is a whole room of people singing the words back at you.

Porij will play the Patterns nightclub on the south coast on Tuesday (September 23)

“It’s been non-stop but in the best way. We just keep writing, keep gigging and our first festival season was nutty.”

The band’s expansive and high energy song writing will be familiar to BBC Radio Six Music listeners. Tunes like Nobody Scared, Ego and 150 have regularly featured on the airways since the initial Covid-19 lockdown of 2020.

Eggy said: “With us, it’s on a song-by-song basis. It changes all the time. Someone could bring in a whole song, someone could bring in an 8-bar instrumental or a top line idea kind of thing.

“It changes every time and that is what is so fun about the song writing process. We are not formulaic in any way, there is freedom to go in any direction.”

While it is clear that Porij are a force to be reckoned with in the studio, many music fans are curious to see whether the catchy dance tunes transfer successfully to a live setting.

The band have just finished a summer of playing 25 festivals around the world, which Eggy described as ‘intense and incredible’, and now they are ready to play a four-date UK tour, starting this Friday (September 25) in London.

Eggy said: “I think both sides of it, Porij makes sense as a live set.

“You see all of the different sides and there is a lot of energy. We love performing live, but equally we love performing in the studio and being expressive in that way. I think there is freedom the express yourself both ways, I would say we like it equally.

“I’m excited to play on tour again. When you are on the road, you don’t have to worry about anything else, it gives us a sense of purpose and structure, without any distractions.”

Drummer Nathan added that Eggy’s ability as a frontperson for the band elevates the whole live show.

He said: “Egg is very good at communicating with the audience. It’s really nice to build that connection during a live show. People start dancing and moving, by talking to them, I think it allows them to connect a little bit more. It’s really sweet and lovely.”

Porij will play the Patterns nightclub on the south coast on Tuesday (September 23) and the band say their audience is one that is ‘inclusive to all’.

Eggy said: “Our shows are very inclusive and have a broad range of people there, so you will automatically fit in. I think it's high energy, come for a vibe and come for a skank, do whatever you want to do, because most likely other people will be there doing the same thing.”